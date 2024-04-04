Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFUS. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,354,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4,589.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period.

MFUS stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

