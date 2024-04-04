Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,996 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

ITW traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.56. The company had a trading volume of 488,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,017. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

