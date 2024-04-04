Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.73. 357,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.76 and a 200-day moving average of $393.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $314.33 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

