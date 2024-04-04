Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $217.35. 1,630,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.34. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $218.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

