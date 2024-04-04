Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded down $57.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,088.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,125. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,953.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,720.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

