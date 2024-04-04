Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CDW by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $63,265,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.48. 281,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

