Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 2,972,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,424,397. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

