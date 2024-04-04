Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.41. The company had a trading volume of 424,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average is $310.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

