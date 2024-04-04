Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 394 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $986.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $944.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.39. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $389.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

