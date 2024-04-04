Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 15,048,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,836,207. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

