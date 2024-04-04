Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.16. 7,292,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

