Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CPRT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $58.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Copart
In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
