Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 607,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

