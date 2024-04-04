Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.27. 569,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,725. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.