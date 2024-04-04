Bancor Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $107.43 million and $7.42 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014281 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00021796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,928.10 or 0.99906092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,279,453 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 131,279,453.41091746 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.79239053 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 404 active market(s) with $8,223,635.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

