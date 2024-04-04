Bank of America Cuts Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Price Target to $23.70

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.70 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $18.98 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

