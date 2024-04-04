Bank of America Increases Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target to $45.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at $63,403,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,461 shares of company stock worth $8,767,155. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

