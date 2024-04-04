Bank of America Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $264.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $265.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

PGR opened at $210.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $211.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

