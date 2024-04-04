Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,620,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,359,227. The firm has a market cap of $297.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.