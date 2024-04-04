Bank of America Raises Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $13.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $11.09 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

