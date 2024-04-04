BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 136,291 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BankUnited by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

