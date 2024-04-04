Barclays Begins Coverage on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.5 %

SKX stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

