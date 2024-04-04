Barclays Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $185.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.21.

FI opened at $157.70 on Monday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $51,431,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $8,837,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

