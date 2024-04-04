Barclays Cuts Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $12.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Azul Trading Up 0.3 %

AZUL opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 721.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 66.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

