Barclays Raises Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $3.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.27 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

