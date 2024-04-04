Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

