Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.