Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.