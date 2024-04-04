BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Boosted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. BCE makes up 2.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 400.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,294,000 after buying an additional 2,857,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $117,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 364,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,173. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.56%.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

