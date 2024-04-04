BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Raised by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of BCE worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 120,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 174.56%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

