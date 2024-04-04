Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.