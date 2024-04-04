Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 58 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $342.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day moving average is $308.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

