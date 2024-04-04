Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after buying an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

