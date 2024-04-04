Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.61.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.