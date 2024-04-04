Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

