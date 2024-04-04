Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.13 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

