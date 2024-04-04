Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $153.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

