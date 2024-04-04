Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

