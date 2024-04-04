Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 473 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,677,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.16 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

