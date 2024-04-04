Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 920 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October (BATS:POCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $478.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.