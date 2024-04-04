Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS BNOV opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

