Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $39.60. 2,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 64,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.
BLTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
