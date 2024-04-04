Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 3,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Better Choice Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTTR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.