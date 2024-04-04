Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 1,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Better Choice Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.