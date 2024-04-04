Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 5,697 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,296,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $235.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

