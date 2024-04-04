Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 1,764 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,319,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.