Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Swmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

