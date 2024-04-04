Better Money Decisions LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Better Money Decisions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

