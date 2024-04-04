Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Better Money Decisions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

