BetterWealth LLC Acquires Shares of 171,433 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 611,730 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,761,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 148,967 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 29,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,602. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

