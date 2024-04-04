BetterWealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 440,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

